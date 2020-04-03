Navy preps Sattahip barracks as coronavirus hospital

The navy’s Air and Coastal Defense Command is preparing barracks to be used as a field hospital for Covid-19 patients.







ACDC commander Rear Adm. Uthai Chewasutti on April 1 toured the Naval Recruit Training Center’s garrison, a four-building complex with 320 beds, individual restrooms and full utilities.

He said the government has not decided yet to open field hospitals for Covid-19 patients, but the navy’s commander-in-chief ordered the ACDC to prepare a facility just in case.

Uthai also held inspection of sailors at the Royal Thai Navy Operations Center who will be used in some capacity to enforce the government emergency decree. He also checked equipment likely to be used.











