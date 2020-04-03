Thai Govt. – ‘Curfew’ can be around the clock if coronavirus situation is not improved

BANGKOK, April 3 – The government is urging people to minimize their travel to help curb the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) but if they fail to cooperate, it can extend its curfew to be around the clock, government spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat said.







The spokesperson said that the government announced to impose the curfew from 10pm to 4am from April 3 onwards because its earlier measure to close places failed to stop people from gathering and risking COVID-19 contraction.

Some provincial governors had imposed such curfews by themselves and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha thought the measure should be expanded nationwide for effective disease control, Ms Narumon said.

“New COVID-19 cases are in three digits every day. The government did not want a harsh measure but it is necessary to reduce crowd gathering. In the coming week, if the number of new cases continues to rise, it is possible that the curfew will be extended to 24 hours a day,” she said.

“Do not leave home unless it is necessary. Work at home. Even if you are at home, you must keep distances. People do not cooperate fully with social distancing.”

Ms Narumon said the prime minister understood well that people of some occupations could not comply with the curfew, so they had to carry job confirmation letters from their organizations.

She referred to medical personnel, bank staff, workers transporting consumer products, farm products, drugs, medical supplies and equipment, newspaper and fuel, and those working night shifts.

The curfew also spared patients, she said. (TNA)











