HRH Princess Sirivannavari offers moral support to Coronavirus medical team

HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya kindly gives moral support to the medical personnel in the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak.
BANGKOK, April 2 – HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya of Thailand has met representatives of medical personnel to give them moral support in the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak.

In the royal audience at Siriraj Hospital Wednesday afternoon, the doctors, nurses and hospital staff were praised by the Princess who referred them as ‘warriors in white’.

HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya offers cloth face masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant for distribution to hospitals nationwide.
The Princess made a donation for a program by the Medical Association of Thailand to provide assistance to medical personnel.The Princess offered cloth face masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant by the Medication Association of Thailand for distribution to hospitals across the country. (TNA)

HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya praisesd edicated doctors, nurses and hospital staff and refers them as ‘warriors in white’.
