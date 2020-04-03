HRH Princess Sirivannavari offers moral support to Coronavirus medical team

BANGKOK, April 2 – HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya of Thailand has met representatives of medical personnel to give them moral support in the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak.

In the royal audience at Siriraj Hospital Wednesday afternoon, the doctors, nurses and hospital staff were praised by the Princess who referred them as ‘warriors in white’.

The Princess made a donation for a program by the Medical Association of Thailand to provide assistance to medical personnel.The Princess offered cloth face masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant by the Medication Association of Thailand for distribution to hospitals across the country. (TNA)











