Pattaya remembers Father Ray on the 22nd anniversary of his passing with theme ‘With the Heart of Sharing’

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Redemptorist Center in Pattaya hosted the 22nd Father Ray Memorial Ceremony, honoring the late Father Raymond A. Brennan, better known as “Father Ray,” a Catholic priest who transformed social welfare and humanitarian work in Pattaya, August 16.

The ceremony was led by Father Kokiat Deesri of the Father Ray Foundation, beginning with a garland-laying tribute at Father Ray’s statue. Distinguished guests, including Poramet Ngampichet, Mayor of Pattaya City, attended as witnesses to the official opening. Other notable attendees were Rattakit Hengtrakool, Advisor to the Minister of Tourism and Sports; Arunrasmee Boonkerd, Member of the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization; and Ekprapu Ekasingh, Assistant Secretary to the Chairman of Pattaya City Council.







Every August, the Redemptorist Foundation for People with Disabilities, in cooperation with the Father Ray Foundation, organizes this memorial to honor Father Ray’s lifelong mission of helping orphans, the disabled, and the underprivileged. Father Ray, who dedicated over 40 years to serving vulnerable communities, was named an honorary citizen of Pattaya.

During the opening ceremony, Father Sukhum Tanasingh, President of the Redemptorist Foundation, welcomed guests and emphasized Father Ray’s legacy. The program also included special performances by children under the foundation’s care, a keynote sharing session on Father Ray’s work, and the launch of the Mahatai-Songboon online fundraising platform to support children, the disabled, and those in need. Additional activities featured a blood donation drive in memory of Father Ray, exhibitions of partner organizations’ work, food stalls, and recreational activities.



The annual memorial continues to reinforce the values of sacrifice, compassion, and sharing that defined Father Ray’s life. It also serves as a platform for different sectors of society to join in driving forward his vision. Today, his legacy lives on through institutions such as the Father Ray Children’s Home, Pattaya School for the Blind, Special Needs School, Redemptorist Vocational School for People with Disabilities, and the Redemptorist Center for Independent Living, ensuring sustainable support for those most in need.









































