National egg supplies ‘adequate’, but Pattaya supply down, prices up

Despite industry assurances that Thailand has enough egg-production capacity is adequate to meet increased demand, Pattaya retailers said supplies are short and prices are rising.

The Association of Hen-Egg Farmers, Traders and Exporters said Sunday that national demand for eggs is running about 10 percent higher than normal times. But, the group added, the country’s total production capacity of 40-41 million pieces per day is enough to meet demand.







Pattaya egg dealers beg to differ.

Chai Bunlue Fresh Egg Shop located on Pho Ngam Road in Naklua said it recently ordered 1,000 trays of eggs from its supplier and received less than 800. The shop’s owner said regular customers were able to get their usual allotments, but there was little leftover for casual clients.

Across Pattaya, people are reporting higher prices and short supply, both at the wholesale and retail level.

The association said several factors are in play all tied somehow to the Covid-19 epidemic. Chicken feed prices have increased, there are fewer pallets available, and lockdowns in many provinces have closed factories.

Egg prices in Pattaya on Aug. 10 ranged from 34-45 baht for a retail carton of 10 eggs. At wholesale, medium-sized eggs were 3 baht each.

The association said people tend to buy more eggs during lockdown and while working from home. Meanwhile, charity groups are buying eggs in large quantities directly from the farms for food donations.























