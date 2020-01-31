Naklua detours set for roadwork

Detours have been set up to alleviate traffic congestion caused by new construction on Naklua Road.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya and city engineers surveyed the start of construction of wastewater-collection pipes and rainwater drainage from the Numchai intersection to Banglamung Post Office.





Roadwork began Jan. 27 with no completion date estimated. Naklua Road is not closed, however, with only lanes intermittently closed, but enough to cause congestion.

Drivers coming from Lan Po Market toward Sawangfah Road must turn left on to Amorn Market Road.

Those coming the other direction from Sukhumvit can proceed to the Numchai intersection before turning. Those headed to Lan Po Market must turn right on to Sawangfah Soi 2. Those going the other way must turn left onto Sawangfah Soi 3 or Soi 5.