Facebook posts claiming coronavirus in Pattaya ‘fake news’, Banglamung says

Area officials urged both tourists and residents not to panic over the Chinese coronavirus as no cases have been reported in Pattaya.





Banglamung District Chief Amnart Charoensri and district health chief Sompol Jittireungkiat told the media Jan. 27 that social media posts claiming that three cases of the potentially deadly virus had been reported in Pattaya were false.

He urged the public not to post rumors and spread fake news. The only true authority on the virus is the local government, he said, not Facebook.

Sompol said the district and Pattaya City Hall are both on high alert and remaining vigilant. The three people mentioned in the social media posts were tested and found to be virus-free, he said.