Deranged man stabs shopper with bottle at Sattahip shopping mall

SATTAHIP, Thailand – Police rushed to a shopping mall in Plu Ta Luang sub-district of Sattahip, where a violent altercation had left one person injured on April 7. The victim, identified as Thanawat Photang, 61, was found with head injuries and a stab wound to the left side of his neck. He was given emergency medical attention, before being swiftly transported to Sattahip Hospital for treatment.







Witnesses recounted the chaotic scene, detailing how the perpetrator entered the mall shouting and indiscriminately attacking people with the beer bottle. Unfortunately, Thanawat Photang bore the brunt of the assault, resulting in severe injuries.







The assailant, described as a man around 30 years old, had used a beer bottle to assault multiple individuals before being subdued by civilians within the mall. Police took him into custody for questioning at the Phlu Ta Luang Police Station. Investigations revealed that there was no prior acquaintance between the suspect and the victim.





































