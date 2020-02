A careless driver ended up in a ditch driving through barriers into a water-pipe construction zone in Huay Yai.







The white Mazda 3 suffered major damage in the Feb. 15 crash but the driver was unhurt.

Part of Soi Chaiyapruek 2 is dug up and closed off to allow for installation of new water-drainage pipes. Somehow the driver went right through the barriers into the ditch.

She blamed it on the construction crews and said the road should have been patched up more quickly.