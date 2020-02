Pattaya-area love hotels were put on notice not to rent rooms to underage teens on Valentine’s Day.







Called “the night to lose virginity” by teens, Valentine’s is high season for short-time hotels. But Banglamung District officials and police inspected all the known hot spots and told operators they’d be prosecuted if they rented rooms to those under 20.

Hotel clerks were told to scrutinize identification cards and be on the lookout for women entering already rented rooms.