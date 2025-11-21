Motorcyclist suddenly collapses in Pattaya crash and dies with pedestrian slightly injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 58-year-old man died in a motorcycle accident early Wednesday morning on North Pattaya Road. Rescue teams were dispatched at 6:30 a.m. after reports of a single-vehicle crash.

At the scene, the victim was found lying in the middle of the road, covered with a white sheet. Traffic was temporarily blocked to prevent further incidents. His Yamaha Mio motorcycle had lost control and slid onto the sidewalk, striking a 47-year-old pedestrian, who sustained minor injuries. She was treated on-site before being transported to a hospital.







The pedestrian told authorities that she saw the motorcyclist riding alone before he suddenly collapsed and fell, causing the bike to hit her as she tried to avoid it.

Officials suspect the rider may have had an underlying medical condition that caused him to lose control, though an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.



































