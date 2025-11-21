Drunken Russian tourist injured on Walking Street Pattaya after head assault

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 27-year-old Russian tourist was seriously injured early Wednesday morning on Walking Street in Pattaya after being struck on the head, leaving him bleeding and disoriented.

The incident occurred at 3:36 a.m. on November 20. Passersby and a nearby motorcycle taxi driver came to the man’s aid after spotting him staggering along the street with blood covering his face. He was found sitting on the ground, shirtless, and inebriated, showing no awareness of who attacked him.







Rescue volunteers provided first aid at the scene before transferring him to a local hospital. Due to his intoxicated state, the man was unable to explain the circumstances of the assault and appeared uncooperative with helpers.

Authorities advise that the tourist should file a police report so investigators can review CCTV footage and attempt to identify the assailant.



































