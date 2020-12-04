Motorcyclist plunges into hole on poorly lit Pattaya street

A motorcyclist was seriously injured after falling into a deep hole on a poorly lit construction site on Sukhumvit Road in Naklua.







Watsapol Thataworn, 39, did not see the flashing warning light in front of the two-meter-deep trench at the Rong Mai Keed intersection Dec. 3 and drove his Honda Click directly into it.

While the hole has a small warning light, the entire stretch of road is dark. Despite utility poles standing on either side of the roadwork, no lights were installed, leading to multiple accidents at the site, local residents said.

