Motorcyclist critically hurt after hitting garbage truck on rain-soaked Pattaya road

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 24-year-old man was critically injured early Sunday morning when his motorcycle skidded on the slick road and crashed into the rear of a garbage truck amid heavy rain in North Pattaya.

The accident occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Sukhumvit Road inbound to Chonburi. Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon arrived to find the rider, later identified as Natthitimaphak Lertpatchara, unconscious and bleeding heavily. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.







His red Honda Wave 125 motorcycle was found wrecked at the scene, while the garbage truck, driven by Prayut Deeying, was parked in its lane.

A garbage collector on duty, Boonlap Laphaiwan, said the truck was moving normally when the motorcyclist, approaching at high speed, appeared to lose control and crashed into the back of the vehicle. Continuous rainfall had made the road slippery, likely contributing to the accident.

Police have impounded the motorcycle and will review CCTV footage to confirm the circumstances of the crash.



































