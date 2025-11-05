Pattaya battles flood chaos after days of heavy rain as stolen power cables cripple drainage pumps

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has ordered officials to be on full alert and check all drainage systems after several areas were flooded following days of heavy rain.

Over the past few days, continuous downpours have hit many parts of the city, causing flooding in several key zones, including Sukhumvit Road near South Pattaya, Third Road in front of Mum Aroi restaurant, and the railway road around Khao Talo and Khao Noi. In some areas, floodwaters rose so high that small vehicles could not pass.







By Monday morning, most major roads had returned to normal, but flooding remained around the Four Regions Floating Market community, where water covered large sections of the area, severely affecting residents and shop owners.

To ease the situation, market operators deployed large water pumps to drain the remaining floodwater and allow businesses to reopen. However, city officials revealed that water removal was delayed because power cables for the city’s main pumping system had been stolen earlier.



Although Pattaya had previously installed backup generators for flood prevention, they had been removed before the recent heavy rains, leaving pumps inactive during the downpour. The city is now urgently reinstalling power generators to restart the pumps and drain the remaining water as quickly as possible.

Deputy Mayor Wuttisak Rermkijakarn instructed all relevant departments to inspect pumping stations, drainage channels, and equipment throughout the city to ensure readiness for further rainfall. He also emphasized the need to secure all public utilities and equipment from theft to prevent future disruptions.



































