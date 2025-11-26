Thailand unveils ‘Healing is the New Luxury’ to redefine wellness travel at MLTM Kuwait

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) placed its new global campaign, “Unforgettable Experiences — Healing is the New Luxury,” at the centre of the third Middle East Luxury Trade Meet (MLTM) 2025, which opened in Kuwait City on 24 November. The Kuwait edition of the annual roadshow served as a strategic platform to introduce Thailand’s renewed focus on luxury and wellness tourism, highlighting a shift towards meaningful and emotionally restorative travel experiences.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said the campaign reflects Thailand’s commitment to value over volume, balanced and inclusive tourism, and long-term sustainability. She noted that global travellers are increasingly seeking experiences that restore well-being, deepen cultural connection, and offer meaningful engagement, and that Kuwaiti travellers continue to show strong appreciation for privacy, comfort, wellness, family-friendly facilities, and personalised service.







“TAT is proud to present a campaign that speaks to what travellers value most today. Thailand offers world-class wellness, serene natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage, exceptional gastronomy, and the warm hospitality of the Thai people — all designed so every visitor returns home feeling renewed, inspired, and genuinely cared for.”

The Kuwait edition of MLTM 2025, held in partnership with Gulf Air, brought together 18 Thai luxury sellers and more than 70 Kuwaiti buyers for free-flow business-matching sessions, market briefings, and networking activities. The evening began with remarks by Miss Uraiwan Courtaud, Minister Counsellor, Royal Thai Embassy Kuwait, followed by presentations from Ms. Thapanee and Mr. Shams Saleh Aldoseri, Country Manager of Gulf Air Kuwait. The programme supported TAT’s goal to strengthen partnerships, co-develop new products, and expand opportunities for high-value tourism growth between the two countries.

Thailand continues to see strong performance from the Kuwait market. In 2024, arrivals reached 90,949, an increase of 15 per cent, generating 9.67 billion Baht in revenue, up around 36 per cent year-on-year. Demand is supported by Kuwaitis’ preference for Thailand’s internationally accredited medical services and leading hospitals with Arabic-speaking staff, as well as beach destinations offering privacy, women-only facilities, and private sea access.

For 1 January–24 November 2025, Thailand welcomed about 80,794 Kuwaiti visitors, with a year-end target of 90,000 visitors generating approximately 7.15 billion Baht. Kuwaiti travellers typically stay around 16 days and favour five-star hotels or private villas with halal-certified kitchens, prayer rooms, and dedicated Arabic-speaking service.

Connectivity also continues to support demand. Kuwait Airways operates direct flights between Kuwait and Bangkok at seven frequencies per week in the summer schedule and 11 per week in winter, enabling strong year-round travel potential.





The next stop of the MLTM 2025 will take place on 26 November in Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain. The roadshow has grown significantly since its debut in Doha in 2023, expanding to two cities — Dubai and Doha — in 2024, and now to Kuwait and Bahrain for the 2025 edition.

TAT remains active across the Middle East through key marketing initiatives including the annual MLTM (2023–present); Qatar Travel Mart 2025 in Doha; AirArabia’s Sharjah–Krabi inaugural flight welcome on 28 November 2025; the TAT–Expedia Joint Digital Campaign 2025; a joint sales promotion with dnata travel group covering the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman from November 2025 to March 2026; and the Amazing Thailand Networking Dinner 2025 in Riyadh on 2 December 2025, which will introduce the new “Healing is the New Luxury” campaign to the Saudi market. (TAT)







































