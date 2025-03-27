Motorcycle taxi driver strikes German tourist with helmet in Pattaya clash, surrenders to police

PATTAYA, Thailand – A brutal attack occurred on a German tourist at Pattaya Beach, where a group of men, numbering around 10, savagely beat the victim in the early hours of March 25. The attack was captured on video by a bystander, clearly showing the men punching, kicking, and even using a helmet to strike the tourist. After the victim fell to the ground, the assailants continued to stomp and kick him in the face without mercy.

Following the incident, the police quickly apprehended three suspects. However, a new development occurred on March 26, when 55-year-old Somchai (a pseudonym), a motorcycle taxi driver, voluntarily surrendered to Pattaya City Police. Somchai admitted to being one of the attackers seen in the video, though he claimed he did not start the altercation.







Somchai explained that the German tourist had been driving erratically, possibly under the influence, and appeared to be looking for trouble with the motorcycle taxi drivers. A group of young men tried to restrain him, but when they were unable to control the tourist, Somchai intervened, using his helmet to subdue him.

Somchai stated that he felt compelled to help defend the Thai workers involved in the altercation, but he admitted that his actions went too far and expressed regret for what had transpired. He emphasized that he had no prior relationship with the other attackers and would have preferred to de-escalate the situation.

The police continue their investigation, with Somchai expressing remorse and vowing to avoid similar situations in the future. He acknowledged the severity of the attack and committed to only intervening to prevent such incidents from escalating.



























