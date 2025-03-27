Pattaya City Council approves 2.1 million baht budget to enhance CCTV real-time feed system via Line @pattayaconnect

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a recent meeting of the Pattaya City Council, held at the Taksin Hall, the council approved the allocation of 2.1 million baht to enhance the city’s CCTV real-time feed system. The funding will improve the system’s efficiency and increase its capacity to support both citizens and tourists.

The proposal, introduced by Deputy Mayor Wutthisak Rermkijakarn, aims to improve the existing CCTV network, which is currently accessible through the Line @pattayaconnect app. The system already supports 400 CCTV cameras, but the funding will allow for the expansion to a total of 1,500 cameras. This enhancement will help the city improve public safety, traffic monitoring, and flood management—key elements of Pattaya’s efforts to become a “smart city.”







During the meeting, council members raised questions about the system’s current capacity and coverage. They also inquired about the possibility of integrating CCTV feeds from Koh Larn and other areas under the city’s jurisdiction. In response, Pattaya’s Strategic and Budget Bureau Director, Nattaphon Teerawutvoravet, explained that the delay in accessing real-time footage would be reduced to 5-10 seconds, down from the current 15-20 seconds.

Currently, Pattaya has 1,938 CCTV cameras, with 1,660 of them fully operational and 274 in need of repair. The city also plans to install 767 additional cameras within the next year to further improve coverage and surveillance capabilities.



Mayor Poramet Ngampichet further emphasized the importance of improving the real-time CCTV system to enhance traffic monitoring, flood management, and public safety in the city. The upgraded system will provide better service to both residents and visitors, reinforcing Pattaya’s status as a growing smart city.

The approved budget of 2.1 million baht will be used to support this initiative and strengthen the city’s technological infrastructure.

































