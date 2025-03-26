Drunk tourist’s roadside nap in Pattaya interrupted by rescue team, shouts ‘Why is everyone here?’

PATTAYA, Thailand – The rescue center received an emergency call from locals reporting a foreign tourist lying in the middle of the road on Jomtien Second Road at 11:36 PM on March 26. The rescue team quickly responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, the rescue team found a foreign tourist, reportedly from the United States, heavily intoxicated and lying in the middle of the road. Thanks to the efforts of some citizens and other tourists, the individual had already been moved to the roadside before the rescue team arrived.

The man, however, insisted on lying on the road, stating, “Why is everyone here? Don’t disturb me, I want to sleep.” He later lay down blocking the entrance of a nearby hotel, oblivious to the traffic and the concerned onlookers. He complained about the loud noise from passing cars and caused significant concern among the officers and citizens who feared for his safety.







The rescue team spent over half an hour trying to convince him to leave the road. Despite the efforts, the man refused to move. The officers then decided to involve the police, informing the tourist that they would call the police to help him. Eventually, the man regained his composure, stood up, and walked away casually without further objection. A good Samaritan and the rescue team followed him to ensure his safety. After he disappeared from sight, it was believed he safely returned to his accommodation, and the rescue mission was concluded.

Mr. Oh, 36, a hotel security guard, stated that he had noticed the foreigner stumbling and leaning against the hotel gate but didn’t initially suspect anything unusual, assuming the individual was just drunk. He continued his regular duties until he noticed a crowd gathering on the street, prompting him to check and eventually call for assistance.



























