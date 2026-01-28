Motorcycle predator sparks fear in Pattaya as CCTV captures latest assault

PATTAYA, Thailand – Concerns over public safety are growing among residents and tourists in Pattaya following a series of reported incidents in which a man on a motorcycle allegedly targeted women in public areas, Jan 27.

In the latest case, CCTV footage captured a suspect riding a motorcycle alongside a woman in Jomtien Second Road area before committing a brief sexual assault and fleeing the scene. The incident occurred in a busy area with regular pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

The victim, a 35-year-old woman who requested anonymity, told reporters that the incident happened on the morning of Jan. 23 as she was on her way to work near Pattaya Beach. She said she had lived in Pattaya for more than two years and had never previously experienced anything similar.







According to CCTV footage reviewed by authorities, the suspect was riding a grey scooter believed to be a Honda PCX, wearing dark clothing and a full-face helmet. The motorcycle’s registration number was not visible. After approaching the victim, the suspect quickly fled the area.

The woman said she was shocked by the incident and sought immediate help at a nearby business. She later decided to release the CCTV footage publicly to warn other women, particularly those who travel alone, stressing that such incidents can happen regardless of clothing or location. She also expressed fear that the suspect remains at large and said she plans to formally file a police complaint.

The victim and other residents have noted similarities between this case and earlier reports involving a motorcyclist who allegedly harassed women in other parts of Pattaya, including Pratumnak Hill. Some women in the area have also reported increasingly aggressive behavior, including suspects allegedly following victims after the initial encounter.

Residents are now urging police to review surveillance footage along possible escape routes and increase patrols in quieter streets and alleys to prevent further incidents and restore public confidence in safety.





Following the incident, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has instructed police to urgently track down and arrest the suspect as quickly as possible. City officials have been directed to increase vigilance and coordinate closely with law enforcement to protect residents and visitors.

Residents welcomed the mayor’s response, expressing hope that firm and serious enforcement will help deter future crimes and restore confidence in public safety. Many said decisive action would not only reassure tourists but also give local families greater peace of mind, while sending a clear warning to offenders that such behavior will not be tolerated in Pattaya.



































