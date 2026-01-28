Indian tourist returns lost iPhone 16 to Chinese visitors with help from Pattaya Police

PATTAYA, Thailand – Two Chinese tourists were reunited with their lost iPhone 16 after it was found and safeguarded by an Indian tourist, with Pattaya Tourist Police and the Tourist Assistance Center (TAC) coordinating the successful recovery.

The incident occurred on Jan. 28 when the Chinese visitors realized they had left their iPhone 16 inside a Bolt ride-hailing vehicle while traveling to Laem Bali Hai Pier. Fearing the loss of important personal data and travel documents, they immediately sought help from Tourist Police.







Tourist Police patrol officers, working together with TAC officials, quickly traced the phone and determined it had been picked up by an Indian tourist who later used the same vehicle. The individual cooperated fully with authorities and agreed to return the device.

The phone was safely handed back to its owners, bringing relief to the Chinese tourists, who expressed their gratitude to the Indian tourist and to all officers involved for their prompt and professional assistance.

Police said the case highlights positive cooperation among international visitors and reinforces Pattaya’s reputation as a tourist-friendly destination where lost property can be recovered through coordination and goodwill.



































