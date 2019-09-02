Motorcycle mechanic charged with raping teen girl

A 24-year-old motorcycle mechanic has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

When confronted by police Aug. 30, Mr. No (Alias) allegedly confessed to police that when the girl brought her motorcycle in for repair at a garage in Soi Khao Noi, Nongprue, he tricked her into waiting in a room with a fan. He followed her in, pushed her on the bed and raped her.

The unnamed victim told police Mr. No let her go after he was finished because she told him she was pregnant.

Police brought her for care to the Children, Women, Family Protection and Anti Human Trafficking Center, a division of Provincial Police Region 2.

During his arrest, “No’s” drug test turned up positive, adding to his list of charges.