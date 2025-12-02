Motorcycle hits pedestrian at Naklua Soi 31 as woman injured and parties reach settlement

PATTAYA, Thailand – A woman was injured after being struck by a motorcycle while crossing the road at the entrance to Naklua Soi 31. The incident occurred on December 1 prompting local municipal officers to respond to the scene.

According to witnesses, the woman was walking across the street when a motorcycle collided with her. Fortunately, both the rider and the pedestrian were able to reach a mutual agreement on the spot, avoiding any prolonged dispute. The woman then traveled with the motorcyclist to the hospital for further medical evaluation.







The accident highlights ongoing safety concerns in the area, where residents have reported frequent incidents. Many note that motorcycles often travel at high speeds along streets shared with pedestrians, even when traffic signals are green, creating dangerous conditions for locals and visitors alike.

Authorities continue to urge drivers and pedestrians to exercise caution, while local officials are considering additional safety measures to prevent recurring accidents in Naklua’s busy neighborhoods.



































