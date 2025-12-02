Foreman falls 7 meters at Laem Chabang viewpoint while celebrating payday, sustains serious injuries

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 46-year-old foreman from a major construction company suffered serious injuries after slipping and falling approximately seven meters at a seaside viewpoint in Laem Chabang while celebrating his payday. Rescue teams faced a challenging operation to bring him safely to the top.

At 11:30 PM on November 29, 2025, police from Laem Chabang Police Station, Sriracha district, Chonburi, received an emergency call about a man falling from the “Sudtangrak” restaurant viewpoint in Moo 3, Thung Sukhla subdistrict. Rescuers from Sawang Prateep Sriracha immediately arrived at the scene and found the injured man trapped about seven meters below.







The victim, identified as Mr. Hanwattanachai Santad, was lying in pain. Rescue personnel had to rappel down the steep slope and took approximately 15 minutes to safely lift him to the top. Mr. Hanwattana sustained a head laceration, a cut on his mouth, and injuries to his right knee and foot. He was visibly intoxicated at the time. First aid was provided on site before he was transported to Vibhavadi Hospital Laem Chabang for further treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported that the man had been drinking with friends since around 4:00 PM after work. As the group was preparing to leave, he walked out to the viewpoint, slipped, and fell. Luckily, bystanders raised the alarm immediately, allowing rescuers to respond in time.



































