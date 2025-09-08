Motorcycle crash on South Pattaya Road injures two highlighting ongoing road safety risks

PATTAYA, Thailand – Another motorcycle crash on South Pattaya Road left two riders injured, requiring immediate response from municipal officers, police, and Sawang Boriboon volunteers. Both victims were safely transported to a hospital, but the incident underscores a persistent issue: riding in Pattaya remains risky, even for experienced riders.

Motorcycle accidents are alarmingly common in the city, driven by heavy traffic, narrow streets, and inconsistent adherence to traffic laws. Tourists and locals alike often underestimate the dangers, especially in areas crowded with motorbikes weaving between cars, taxis, and tour buses.







While authorities respond quickly to emergencies, prevention remains the real challenge. Road safety campaigns, stricter enforcement of traffic regulations, and improved infrastructure for two-wheelers are essential to protect riders. Pattaya’s booming tourism and growing vehicle numbers mean that the streets are busier than ever—but safety measures often lag behind.

Until these improvements are made, every ride carries a risk. Residents and visitors are encouraged to report road hazards or seek assistance by calling Pattaya City Hall at 1337. Stronger road safety initiatives are urgently needed to prevent more accidents and protect everyone on the road.



































