British tourist falls to death from luxury Pattaya hotel

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 74-year-old British man died after falling from the 10th floor of a luxury hotel in central Pattaya, authorities reported. The incident occurred around 5:30 PM on September 6, on Pattaya Second Road.

Police, forensic officers, a duty doctor, and Sawang Boriboon rescue volunteers were dispatched to the scene. The victim, identified as Mr. Keith Jones, was found face down outside the hotel, wearing only black swim trunks. He suffered multiple fractures and severe bleeding and was pronounced dead at the scene.







According to a hotel staff witness, a loud crash was heard from above, prompting an immediate check of the area where Mr. Jones was found. Police confirmed that his room showed no signs of a struggle or theft. CCTV footage indicated that the victim was alone in the room throughout the day.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fall and will conduct a full autopsy at the Police General Hospital’s forensic institute. Hotel staff will also be questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.



































