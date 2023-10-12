Motorcycle collision on Sukhumvit highway leaves rider critically injured

PATTAYA, Thailand, Oct 10 – A man suffered critical injuries when his motorcycle crashed into the rear of a Mercedes Benz on Sukhumvit Highway. A witness informed the police that the Mercedes attempted to make a right turn into Soi Sukhumvit 50/1, while the motorcycle approached from behind at high speed. The collision ejected the motorcyclist, Laem Thammasat, 52, onto the road, with the Mercedes subsequently crushing both him and the motorcycle.







Laem was trapped beneath the massive German SUV, critically injured. Rescuers employed a hydraulic device to lift the Mercedes, freeing Laem and revealing multiple rib fractures and a broken hip. Immediate medical attention was provided before he was transferred to Bangkok-Pattaya Hospital. Surveillance footage facilitated preliminary investigations, leading to the detention of the Mercedes driver, 31-year-old Miss Yin Yin, a Chinese national. Legal actions are in progress for reckless driving causing injury.















Loading…