Pattaya Police on Koh Larn under fire after officer smashes teen’s loud bike in shocking rampage

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Pattaya police officer stationed on Koh Larn is under fire after a series of alarming incidents in which he allegedly called in a teenager riding a loud-exhaust motorcycle to the checkpoint and then violently smashed the bike with a large brick—actions that residents say have left the community shaken and afraid.

The events unfolded on December 8, when parents of local youths filed complaints saying their children had been stopped near the Koh Larn police outpost after officers heard a loud motorcycle exhaust. According to witnesses, the officer appeared intoxicated, shouted aggressively, and then grabbed a large brick before slamming it onto a black Honda Wave, destroying much of the bike. A second clip shows the same officer lifting the motorcycle and striking it again while asking, “Is this a loud-pipe bike?”







When reporters visited the checkpoint hours later, the brick was still lying on the ground. Two damaged motorcycles were found on site: a black Honda Wave 125 with a crushed front section and a pink Honda Dream left chained to a pole with visible structural damage.

The mother of one of the teens, Ms. B, said her son called her in tears after the officer allegedly destroyed his bike. She said she rushed to the checkpoint and witnessed the officer continuing to smash another motorcycle. While she insisted she had no objection to police enforcing traffic laws, she condemned the destruction of property and said the officer also threatened anyone trying to film the scene.

Residents told reporters this was not an isolated incident. Several said the same officer had previously fired a gun into the air while intoxicated, but community members were too afraid to file formal complaints.

A 15-year-old boy involved in the stop said the officer was polite at first but became hostile upon reaching the checkpoint, ordering him to call his parents and pretending he might attack him before turning to the brick and the motorcycles.

Families and local residents are now calling for immediate disciplinary action, warning that the officer poses a danger not only to locals but also to the many tourists visiting Koh Larn. Victims say they plan to file formal charges.







































