Pattaya gears up for Diwali, Festival of Lights extravaganza

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a spirit of unity and celebration, Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet and city officials convened a meeting on October 10 to plan the forthcoming Diwali celebration, a vibrant and significant festival for the Indian community in Pattaya. He was joined by Sukraj Singh Kalra, President of the Thai-Indian Business Association in Pattaya, and members of the organizing committee.







Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, holding deep spiritual meaning for the Indian community. Scheduled for November 18 on Pattaya Beach, corner of Central Road, from 2 p.m. to midnight, the event promises an array of activities, including DJ performances, food stalls, and a dedicated worship area for those seeking the blessings of the Goddess Lakshmi.















