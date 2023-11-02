Motorbike taxis clash in front of Pattaya police station

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police intervened in a heated altercation between a motorcycle taxi driver and a group of Bolt app riders. The incident occurred in front of the Pattaya police station on October 31.







In the video footage, the Bolt group was seen attempting to approach the motorcycle taxi driver aggressively, with one of them wielding a beer bottle. In response, the taxi driver brandished a knife for self-defence. Another motorcycle taxi driver parked nearby, sensing a potential threat, reported the situation to the police who swiftly intervened, taking both parties into custody for further investigation and legal proceedings.



























