Motorbike collides with homeless woman in Pattaya leaving both seriously injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – A motorbike crash on Central Pattaya Road left a 23-year-old rider and a homeless woman in her 40s seriously injured early Monday morning, Oct 13. The incident occurred around 3:10 AM when the woman was crossing the road and was struck by a speeding Honda PCX motorcycle.







The rider, Ms. Sirintra, suffered abrasions and head injuries, while the homeless woman sustained severe arm injuries and a fractured leg. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported that the motorbike overtook another car and lost control before hitting the woman. Police have recorded the scene and are investigating the cause of the accident.



































