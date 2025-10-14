Indian tourist injured in Pattaya after altercation over public urination

By Pattaya Mail
0
623
Indian tourist Rama Krishna, 52, is injured after falling and hitting his head during a confrontation over public urination in Pattaya. CCTV footage has been handed to police for investigation.

PATTAYA, Thailand – An Indian tourist, 52-year-old Rama Krishna, was seriously injured after a confrontation over public urination near Run Way Market on Pattaya Second Road on October 13. The incident occurred around 12:46 AM when locals confronted the tourist for urinating beside a fence instead of using nearby public toilets.



Witnesses said the situation escalated when the tourist and his companions argued with the locals. During the altercation, Krishna fell backward, hitting his head on the ground, leaving him unconscious and bleeding. Emergency responders performed CPR and rushed him to the hospital.

Authorities obtained partial CCTV footage of the incident and are investigating to identify and prosecute the assailants according to Thai law.















RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR