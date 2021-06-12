Motorbike breast grabber arrested in Pattaya

A 23-year-old Pattaya man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a female motorcyclist.

Identified only as Nattapol, the Huay Rom Village resident was captured June 11 with 3 grams of crystal methamphetamine.







He was tracked down by police who scoured CCTV footage to trace Nattapol to his home. The suspect tried to flee when he spotted police, but was caught and brought back to his house, where officers recovered the clothes he was wearing during the June 1 assault.





A 22-year-old woman said that as she drove along Soi Anamai Nong Taun in Nongprue Subdistrict, a young man with a facemask drove alongside and grabbed her breast before speeding off.

She doubted he was trying to snatch jewelry, as she was covered entirely by a jacket.

Police said Nattapol confessed he grabbed her because she is attractive. He didn’t think he could be identified and that the woman wouldn’t report it.

He was forced to re-enact the crime for officers and the media.



















