Pattaya pilots one-way traffic in Soi Bua Khao to ease congestion

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has begun piloting a one-way traffic system in Soi Bua Khao as part of its effort to tackle traffic congestion in the area sustainably. Similar trials have already been implemented in other alleys across the city.







Residents shared their thoughts on the project. Some pointed out that while the one-way system is beneficial, vendors with sidecars often park along the alley, which can block traffic. Others agreed that the plan is needed, as the alley is notorious for congestion. Some tourists and locals noted that passenger vehicles are rerouting from the mouth of the alley, which can sometimes worsen traffic in certain sections.

City officials emphasized that public feedback will play a key role in shaping the final traffic management plan, aiming to improve the flow of vehicles while balancing the needs of residents, businesses, and visitors.



































