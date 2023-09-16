Suspect arrested in 1.2 million baht heist from Chinese businessmen’s van

Pattaya, Thailand – Pattaya police made a significant breakthrough in the investigation of a car break-in, arresting a suspect for robbing more than 1.2 million baht in cash and valuables from a van belonging to two Chinese businessmen Mr. Ji Biao and Mr. Ji Qing. The robbery occurred on September 13 at a shopping center parking lot in South Pattaya.







The criminal used a brick to shatter the rear window of the Volkswagen van and stole cash, documents and other valuables stashed in the vehicle. The victims told police that they had just returned from abroad and were met by a group of friends who picked them up at the airport before stopping for a meal at the shopping center.

Police persevered with their investigation, focusing on examining fingerprint evidence. They also thoroughly reviewed surveillance camera footage in the vicinity and potential escape routes of the culprits. Police made a major breakthrough on Sept. 14, tracking down and arresting Kongphop Euanjit, a 42-year-old suspect accused of committing the crime.







Surveillance camera footage played a crucial role in identifying Kongphop and his escape route, leading to a stakeout at an upscale hotel in North Pattaya. Visual confirmation of the suspect’s presence during the stakeout allowed authorities to secure authorization for a thorough search.

Inside Kongphop’s black BMW with a Bangkok license plate, investigators discovered a treasure trove of evidence, including foreign currency, precious gemstone-embraced ear-rings, wristwatches, religious amulets, and credit cards belonging to the two Chinese businessmen. Kongphop is currently in police custody undergoing further interrogation.













