Traffic tango ends with tree trimming triumph

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a joint effort, Pattaya City Council member Jirawat Plukjai, community leaders, and environmental officials successfully addressed a longstanding issue in the Arunothai community, where some residents had planted trees along Arunothai Soi 5, causing traffic obstructions and restricting road passage.







Prompted by resident complaints, the team, led by Jirawat, inspected the site on November 15. The assessment revealed significant traffic hindrances due to the planted trees, violating the Land Traffic Act of 1979. Despite prior warnings and a one-month grace period for corrective actions, the offenders did not take any steps to correct the situation, risking fines of up to 500 Baht.







Pattaya City workers responded by trimming obstructing trees and removing obstacles from the road, ensuring public safety and smooth traffic flow. Arunothai residents expressed gratitude for the prompt resolution, highlighting the commitment of local authorities to a safe and sound community environment.

























