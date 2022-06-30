More parking, guard shack coming to Pattaya City Hall

Pattaya City Hall plans to increase parking space for visitors and a shack for security guards.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet met with guards in the parking lot June 28 and was informed that they have no shelter from the hot sun or rain. So, when it rains, they leave the parking lot gate unattended, because they aren’t paid enough to get wet.







The mayor promised to build a guard booth to protect them from the elements.

As for the lot, it currently has 410 spots, but most of those are occupied by city workers, leaving only 60 for the public.

He said plans will be laid to increase the number of visitor spots.

































