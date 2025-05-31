Where’s all the money going? Thailand’s tourism boom isn’t hiding the cracks

PATTAYA, Thailand – Despite welcoming over 13.4 million international visitors in just the first five months of 2025, Thailand is facing a deeper, more uncomfortable question: Where’s all the money going — and is the country on the right track?

According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, foreign tourists contributed a staggering 632.9 billion baht between January 1 and May 18. On the surface, this sounds like a booming recovery — even though total arrivals are down 1.75% compared to last year. But behind the glossy numbers and headline-grabbing festivals lies a more serious conversation: Is Thailand truly reinvesting in its future, or is it stuck in a short-term profit loop?







The numbers don’t lie — but what do they mean? China leads the pack with 1.83 million tourists, followed closely by Malaysia (1.73 million), Russia (932,000), India (880,000), and South Korea (637,000). In fact, Korean arrivals have spiked over 10% in just one week, jumping from eighth to fourth place. That’s impressive. But this week also saw a dip in overall weekly arrivals — 464,531 foreign tourists, a 5.11% drop from the week prior.

Even with government initiatives like visa waivers and the scrapping of immigration forms, the sentiment among long-term residents and returning tourists is lukewarm at best. A strong Thai baht continues to squeeze foreign spending power, airfare and hotel prices are up, and the on-the-ground experience isn’t necessarily better. As one jaded resident put it: “It’s not the women or their smiles anymore — it’s the exchange rate that decides whether I stay or go.”



At the heart of the issue is the strength of the Thai baht, which continues to erode foreign purchasing power. It’s no longer the smiles or sunshine that determine whether tourists return — it’s the exchange rate. For many, Thailand is simply becoming too expensive. A weaker dollar, a stronger baht, and inflation across services mean even simple pleasures like booking a beach trip or going out for dinner now require second thoughts.

Add to that a series of structural frustrations: poor service, overpriced property, lack of pedestrian infrastructure, and dual pricing that leaves foreign guests paying more than locals. Stories of scams, particularly involving visas or vehicle rentals, are further fueling discontent. Even Thailand’s once-glamorous nightlife isn’t immune — many now describe popular areas like Walking Street as filled with more disillusionment than delight.



Is Thailand spending or just collecting? That’s the growing question among long-term visitors and residents, many of whom are frustrated that a country earning billions from tourism still can’t fix basic issues like sidewalks, power lines, and road safety. Some of the bluntest criticism comes directly from expat forums and social media: “Bad service, overpriced property, double pricing, visa scams, booking only foreigners driving, smelly streets, no footpaths… and nightlife is full of junkies these days. Enjoy.” Another echoed the sentiment: “This is true. I live here unfortunately and I’m not very happy with the general culture.”





Despite the massive inflows, there’s little visible improvement in public infrastructure or services. A popular sentiment among longtime expats echoes this disconnect: “Thailand only takes money, not repairs anything.” Some have had enough. Many are packing up after years — even decades — in the Kingdom. “It’s simple — everyone is slowly leaving. Probably my last year after 18 years… I’m done. Especially with the new tax on income. That’s the last straw.” This year, Thailand’s Revenue Department made it clear: anyone staying over 180 days could be taxed on worldwide income — a rule that has turned many loyal expats into outbound passengers. “Last year six of my mates left already.”

Yes, the tourists are coming. Yes, the revenue is being recorded. But until more of that wealth translates into better services, fairer systems, and more transparent policies, the cracks beneath the surface will continue to show — no matter how impressive the headline numbers look.

































