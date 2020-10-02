Monorail trains for Bangkok’s Pink and Yellow Lines arrived at Laem Chabang port, Chonburi

The first two monorail trains that will run on Pink and Yellow Lines in greater Bangkok were received at the Laem Chabang port as the two lines were set to start operation in two years.







Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and executives of the Transport Ministry, the Interior Ministry and the Metropolitan Rapid Transit Authority ceremonially accepted the trains on Thursday.









Both trains are parts of 72 driverless Bombardier Innovia Monorail 300 trains that will run on both railways which are under construction and will be feeders of main electric railways.

All the trains will be delivered within next year and both monorail lines were scheduled to start operation in 2022.

Each train will initially consist of four cars that can carry up to 17,000 people per hour per direction. Later each train will comprise up to seven cars with the capacity of carrying 28,000 people per hour per direction.

The Pink Line will stretch 34.5 kilometers on the west-east direction north of Bangkok, from Kae Rai to Min Buri. It will connect to Purple, Red, Green and Orange Lines in Nonthaburi, Laksi, Wat Phra Si Mahathat and Min Buri respectively.

The Yellow Line will run on a distance of 30.4 kilometers on the north-south direction east of Bangkok from LatPhrao Road to Theparak Road. It will connect with Blue Line, Airport Rail Link, Orange Line and Green Line in Ratchada, Pattanakan, Lam Salee and Samrong respectively. (TNA)











