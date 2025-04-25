Tourism Crisis Deepens – Chinese arrivals plummet to just 5,000 a day — post-Songkran foreign visitors drop nearly 20%

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s tourism industry is facing one of its steepest downturns in recent years, with the Chinese market — once its most lucrative — in sharp decline. Mr. Sittiwat Chiwarattanaporn, Chief Advisor of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), said the current drop in Chinese tourist arrivals is comparable to the 2018 Phuket boat tragedy, which triggered a major slump in Chinese travel to Thailand.

As of April 16, only 5,833 Chinese tourists entered Thailand — a drastic drop from the pre-pandemic daily average of 15,000 to 20,000. This marks one of the lowest levels in recent memory. A combination of negative economic factors, including U.S.-China trade tensions, and China’s domestic tourism promotion policies, have heavily impacted outbound travel.







Even under optimistic projections, Thailand may only be able to attract 10,000 to 15,000 Chinese tourists per day during the remainder of 2025. This would bring the total annual arrivals from China to just 4.2–5.5 million, falling significantly short of Thailand’s original target of 7 million, and even below last year’s total of 6.7 million.

Adith Chairattananon, ATTA Secretary-General, emphasized the urgent need for Thailand to ramp up roadshows in China, especially in secondary and tertiary cities. While major cities can be reached through online travel platforms, lesser-known cities require direct outreach and tailored marketing to reshape perceptions of Thailand.



Meanwhile, Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong reported that from January 1 to April 20, Thailand welcomed over 11.27 million international tourists. However, the week following the Songkran festival saw a sharp downturn. Only 533,955 foreign tourists arrived, a 19.85% decrease from the previous week, equating to a daily average of 76,280 visitors.

This significant post-holiday drop highlights broader concerns in the tourism sector, not just from China but across short- and long-haul markets. With global competition heating up and traveler preferences shifting, Thailand’s path to recovery now demands aggressive marketing, policy clarity, and renewed international confidence.

































