Mongolian pickpocket gang arrested following a string of thefts

PATTAYA, Thailand – In response to a pickpocketing incident reported at the 4 Regions Floating Market in south Pattaya, a joint operation between the Tourist Police and the Crime Suppression Division resulted in the arrest of several Mongolian nationals suspected of involvement in a string of similar incidents targeting tourists across Pattaya and Bangkok.







Mrs. Sun Yueying (71), a Chinese tourist, recounted the theft of 4,200 yuan (approximately 21,000 baht) and 1,800 baht in cash from her wallet during her visit to the Pattaya floating market. The suspects, identified as Naidan Nansalmaa (32), Gangzorig Avirmed (25), and Amabold Dorikhorol (24), were arrested at a hotel in the On Nut area of Bangkok, where police discovered numerous stolen items from their previous heists.

The suspects were transported to the Crime Suppression Division Subdivision 1 for further investigation, confirming their outstanding warrants issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court for involvement in pickpocketing incidents primarily targeting Chinese tourists.







A police spokesperson highlighted that these pickpocketing incidents had been a scourge on various tourist areas, including popular attractions and shopping centres in both Pattaya and Bangkok. The suspects operated with precision, utilizing coordinated tactics and designated roles during the execution of their crimes. Following their detention, the suspects were held in custody pending legal proceedings, with their names added to the blacklist to prevent re-entry into Thailand and the perpetration of similar offenses in the future.































