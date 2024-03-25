Hot weather in Pattaya and upper Thailand – scattered thunderstorms in southern region

The Meteorological Department reveals that the upper part of Thailand is experiencing hot weather, while some areas in the southern region are encountering scattered thunderstorms.

In the next 24 hours, the low-pressure system caused by the hot weather covering the upper part of Thailand results in extremely hot conditions with clear skies during midday.







People are advised to take care of their health due to the scorching weather. Meanwhile, the southwesterly and southeasterly winds are bringing moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea to cover the lower northeastern, central, and eastern regions (including Pattaya City). This weather pattern causes scattered thunderstorms in those areas. Residents in the upper part of Thailand should be cautious of possible dangers from thunderstorms during this period.







The easterly and southeasterly winds are covering the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea, causing scattered thunderstorms in some parts of the southern region. High waves of about 1 meter are expected in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, while areas experiencing scattered thunderstorms may have waves exceeding 1 meter. Boatmen in these areas are advised to avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.







In Bangkok and its vicinity, there is hot weather with clear skies during midday. Approximately 20% of the area may experience scattered thunderstorms. The minimum temperature is forecasted to be between 27-28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to range from 36-39 degrees Celsius.





























