Modified motorbikes seized at newly reopened Pattaya schools

Nine Pattaya students returning to school got an unwelcome greeting from Nongprue police, who seized their modified motorbikes for being too loud.







The reopening of school campuses has made the work of police tasked with curbing street racing and the modification of motorcycles much easier. A task force simply showed up at Nernplabwan School Feb. 8 and checked all the bikes in the parking lot.

Nine were found to be using illegal and loud tailpipes. The bikes were confiscated and the young owners’ parents notified and served with orders to return the motorbikes to factory condition.

The noisy exhausts, meanwhile, will be destroyed.

Principal Thanachai Wongsaroj said the school has focused recently on Covid-19, but issues of illegal street racing and modified bikes have not been forgotten and the school was happy to assist police.



















