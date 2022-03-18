Midnight closing for Jomtien gay bars torpedoed

Strong rumours circulating last week that a provincial governor’s edict had softened the 11 pm closing time – to allow a full extra hour of indulgence and frivolity – were shown to be very wrong after police raids at the Jomtien Complex. Police major Kongpol said that concerned members of the public had alerted the authorities to serious breaches of the licensing laws which could well compromise the government’s health policies.







Officers visited every bar, checking paperwork and ascertaining that the safety and health executive’s certificates on display were not forgeries. Management, hosts and imbibers were reminded that 11 pm remains the closing time and that the British loophole of “drinking up time” is not a phenomenon found in the Land of Smiles.

The Jomtien Complex is a (mainly) one street venue for open-to-the-street gay bars of which about ten are currently open. A police statement after the raids stated that they had been ordered to stop service at 11 pm in accordance with national and local decrees. Bar owners said everyone takes these raids with equanimity as they are “part of the scene”.







Although raids for drinking after-hours in the Pattaya region are the most common reason, there have been some noteworthy specials. A gogo dancer was arrested in 2019 for being naked on stage, but argued that a top hat was surely sufficient cover. A nightery was visited in the same year after reports that staff were playing cards behind-stage even as a cabaret was in full swing.





























