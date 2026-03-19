Middle East conflict forces over 1,000 flight cancellations to Thailand, says AEROTHAI

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd. (AEROTHAI), under the Ministry of Transport, has confirmed its readiness to manage air traffic and adjust routes in response to fluctuating flight volumes caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Acting President Surachai Surachai Nuphrom stated that the situation has disrupted air routes connecting Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, leading to a noticeable impact on flights to Thailand. Since February 28, 2026, Middle Eastern carriers have canceled over 1,000 flights to Thailand, accounting for about 3% of total flight volume. Suvarnabhumi Airport reported more than 600 cancellations, and Phuket International Airport saw over 400. Other major hubs, such as Krabi, Chiang Mai, and Don Mueang, have also experienced reductions.

AEROTHAI noted that the situation reflects geopolitical uncertainty and rising global energy prices, which have increased airline operating costs. Despite these challenges, Thailand’s aviation sector is expected to grow, though at a slower rate than previously projected. Flight volumes in 2026 are forecast to rise by no more than 3%, depending on how the situation develops.

The agency is closely monitoring developments, including airspace closures, route adjustments, and global economic factors, that may affect the aviation industry. Officials are prepared to manage air traffic efficiently and respond to potential changes in flight routes and volumes.

​AEROTHAI reaffirmed its commitment to safe and efficient air traffic management, in line with Thailand’s aviation development goals, to support ongoing growth and regional connectivity. (NNT)



































