British woman attempts self-harm in Pattaya hotel, rescued by police and rescue team

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 50-year-old British woman, identified as Ms. Ristona, was rushed to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital after attempting to harm herself in a hotel room on Soi 5, Pratumnak, March 17.

Police from Pattaya City Station and members of the Sawang Boriboon Pattaya Rescue Foundation responded at 3:00 p.m. after hotel staff alerted authorities. Ms. Ristona was found bleeding from a wrist laceration, with broken glass scattered across the room. Rescue personnel provided first aid before transporting her to the hospital for urgent treatment.

According to the hotel attendant, Ms. Ristona had checked in around 2:00 a.m. the previous night for a one-day stay. Staff reported she appeared visibly distressed and instructed them not to disclose her presence to anyone who inquired.

Shortly before her scheduled check-out, the woman requested water and asked staff to contact rescue services. Upon inspection, authorities discovered the blood and broken glass, prompting immediate intervention.

Police indicated that the woman has been experiencing personal stress and sleep difficulties. Authorities are coordinating with her family and will continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.





































