Teen burglar arrested for stealing jewelry worth nearly 4 million baht from Australian businesswoman in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police apprehended a 14-year-old Laotian youth, alias “Chang Noi,” who broke into the luxury condo of a 40-year-old Australian real estate entrepreneur, Ms. Annie. He stole gold and diamond jewelry worth 3.5 million baht before being captured near Wat Nong Or in Central Pattaya, 5.7 kilometers from the crime scene.

The stolen items, including high-end watches, bracelets, and rings, were found hidden in his bag and returned to the grateful victim, who praised the police for their swift action.

Chang Noi, who fled from a juvenile shelter days earlier, admitted to the theft, claiming he suffers from autism. His history revealed prior burglary attempts in Pattaya, including a reported theft of 20 Buddha amulets during the Loy Krathong festival, with clear CCTV evidence linking him to the crimes. Police have detained him for further legal proceedings.

















































