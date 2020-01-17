MSDHS introduces Protect-U app for trafficking victims

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS) has introduced the Protect-U mobile application as a new channel for users to notify officials and provide protection to victims of human trafficking.



Loading…



The MSDHS Permanent Secretary, Porametee Vimolsiri has unveiled the Protect-U mobile application developed by the MSDHS together with Mahanakorn University’s Software Innovation Office.

The app will serve as another channel where users can report any incidents or suspicion of human trafficking activities, in order for officials to provide protection to both victims and witnesses. The application will complement other reporting channels provided by the Riyal Thai Police, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the MSDHS’s 1300 hotline, and other agencies.

A declaration of rights in seven languages will be available on the platform, allowing trafficking victims to be aware of their rights in their own language, along with a translation service where users can make advance bookings for translators.

In addition to these features, the platforms also features sales of products from occupational training program made by trafficking victims at protection shelters.

In upcoming versions, the Protect-U application will come with four user interface languages, namely Thai, Myanmar, Khmer, and Lao, and will have a feature where translators and registered users can communicate directly with each other.