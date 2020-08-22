Mentally disabled Pattaya woman reunited with family after getting lost in Sattahip

Patcharapol Panrak
Raerai sems confused as social workers try to get information from her regarding contacting her home and family.

A mentally disabled Huay Yai woman was reunited with her family after she was found wandering in Plutaluang.

Raerai was able to write her name and contact phone number in a notebook which helped to trace her mother and sister.

Raerai Chumsiri, 35, was picked up by Sattahip police on Highway 311 in the Sattahip KM10 Market Community and taken to the police station where social workers were contacted. She was then moved to the Chonburi Protection Center for The Destitute while her family was tracked down.



Rae told social worker Kittiya Subjomnong that she lived in the Tungkatai Community in Huay Yai. After some legwork, her mother and sister were found and brought the woman home.

It’s not known how she got 10 kilometers from home.

Raerai is given some food before she was reunited with her family.


