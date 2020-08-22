Mentally disabled Pattaya woman reunited with family after getting lost in Sattahip

A mentally disabled Huay Yai woman was reunited with her family after she was found wandering in Plutaluang.

Raerai Chumsiri, 35, was picked up by Sattahip police on Highway 311 in the Sattahip KM10 Market Community and taken to the police station where social workers were contacted. She was then moved to the Chonburi Protection Center for The Destitute while her family was tracked down.







Rae told social worker Kittiya Subjomnong that she lived in the Tungkatai Community in Huay Yai. After some legwork, her mother and sister were found and brought the woman home.

It’s not known how she got 10 kilometers from home.











