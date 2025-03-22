Mayors of Pattaya and Saensuk unveil development vision to boost investment and support EEC growth

PATTAYA, Thailand – The mayors of Pattaya and Saensuk presented their urban development visions at the EEC Vision BANGSAEN – PATTAYA forum, emphasizing the region’s growth potential and investment opportunities for both Thai and international investors. The event was part of the 2025 Annual General Meeting of the Chonburi Real Estate Association, held at the Grand Centre Point Space Pattaya. The forum was presided over by Dr. Chula Sukmanop, Secretary-General of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Policy Committee.







Pattaya City Mayor Poramet Ngampichet highlighted Pattaya’s prime location and its goal of becoming a world-class destination under the vision of “A Livable City for Everyone.” He revealed that in the past year, Chonburi welcomed between 23 and 24 million tourists, with 80 to 90 percent visiting Pattaya. The city has adopted digital data systems to manage key challenges, including reducing persistent flood-prone areas from 22 to just 9, reclaiming public land for road expansions, and completing the long-delayed Eastern National Sports Center with a 20,000-seat stadium.



Other ongoing projects include the enhancement of Jomtien Beach’s landscape, featuring improved drainage systems, additional parking spaces, pedestrian walkways, and lighting. Pattaya has also been advancing its underground electrical cabling projects, with six out of nine routes already completed. The city is transforming into a Smart City, incorporating over 2,000 CCTV cameras connected to the Pattaya Connect application, which offers real-time traffic monitoring and a 24/7 call center for public assistance.

As a MICE City, Pattaya continues to host monthly tourism events, organize roadshows in Arab nations, and collaborate with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to strengthen its global appeal under the motto: “Pattaya City – Everyday is a Better Day.”

Meanwhile, Saensuk Municipality Mayor Narongchai Khunpluem described Saensuk as a “small but powerful” city with multiple upcoming infrastructure projects. Among the key initiatives are the construction of a 300-car parking facility to ease traffic congestion, the renovation of the Bangsaen Lower Beach multi-purpose area (Laem Maan Nam) covering over 4,000 square meters, and upgrades to Bangsaen Roundabout, Laem Taen Pier, and Rachanavy Bridge. The city also plans to introduce a skywalk at Khao Sam Muk to enhance scenic views and recreation, alongside the construction of Bang Prong Bridge and an air-conditioned gym.







Chris Cherdsuriya, Honor Group Advisor, noted the increasing influx of international tourists to Bangsaen and Pattaya. The top five foreign arrivals to Thailand in 2024 were from China with 6.7 million visitors, followed by Malaysia with 4.9 million, India with 2.1 million, South Korea with 1.8 million, and Russia with 1.7 million. Thailand’s tourism revenue for 2024 reached 2.62 trillion baht, while 15 million Thai tourists visited Bangsaen and Pattaya, making it the second most popular domestic destination after Bangkok.

With these ambitious urban development plans and strong tourism growth, both Pattaya and Saensuk are set to play a key role in driving the EEC’s economic expansion, attracting further investments, and positioning themselves as premier destinations in Thailand.





























